Accessibility links
Sunday Puzzle: Seeing Double NPR's Ayesha Rascoe plays the puzzle with WOSU and WKSU listener Yossi Berkowitz and Puzzlemaster Will Shortz.
Sunday Puzzle

Sunday Puzzle

The Weekly Quiz From NPR Puzzlemaster Will Shortz

Sunday Puzzle: Seeing Double

Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday

Sunday Puzzle: Seeing Double

Listen · 7:10
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1174544511/1174631557" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Sunday Puzzle NPR hide caption

toggle caption
NPR

Sunday Puzzle

NPR

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some six-letter words. For each one add the same letter of the alphabet twice — without rearranging any of the other letters — to make a common eight-letter word.

Ex. STURDY — A --> SATURDAY
1. RESENT — C

2. COLLIE — D

3. LATISH — F

4. SEATED — H

5. FESTER — I

6. ASSORT — P

7. WANGLE — R

8. MALLET — S

9. HEDGER — A

10. REARED — P

11. TREBLE — U (hyphenated)

Last week's challenge: A tough one from listener Joe Becker, of Palo Alto, Calif. The "zh" sound can be spelled in many different ways in English — like the "s" in MEASURE; like the "g" in BEIGE; like the "z" in AZURE; like the "j" in MAHARAJAH; and like the "x" in LUXURY as some people pronounce it. The "zh" sound can also be spelled as a "t" in one instance. We know of only one common word this is true of, not counting its derivatives. What word is it?

Challenge answer: Equation

Winner: Yossi Berkowitz of Beachfield, OH

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Mark Isaak, of Sunnyvale, Calif. Think of part of the human body whose name is a compound word (like fingertip or toenail). Add an N and rearrange the result to get another part of the body whose name is also a compound word. What body parts are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 11th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Produced by Lennon Sherburne

Sunday Puzzle

Sunday Puzzle

The Weekly Quiz From NPR Puzzlemaster Will Shortz