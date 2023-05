Iranian journalists won an international prize amid shrinking press freedom in the country NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Yeganeh Rezaian senior researcher at the Committee to Protect Journalists, about the state of press freedoms in Iran.

Middle East Iranian journalists won an international prize amid shrinking press freedom in the country NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Yeganeh Rezaian senior researcher at the Committee to Protect Journalists, about the state of press freedoms in Iran.