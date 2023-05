A zoo in the UK is hiring people to scare the seagulls away — in an eagle costume A zoo in Blackpool, UK has a solution for the shameless seagulls stealing food from visitors and animals alike: get someone to chase the gulls in a giant eagle costume. The zoo is currently hiring.

Animals A zoo in the UK is hiring people to scare the seagulls away — in an eagle costume A zoo in the UK is hiring people to scare the seagulls away — in an eagle costume Listen · 3:15 3:15 A zoo in Blackpool, UK has a solution for the shameless seagulls stealing food from visitors and animals alike: get someone to chase the gulls in a giant eagle costume. The zoo is currently hiring. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor