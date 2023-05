Hannah Gadsby on their new Netflix special 'Something Special' NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with comedian Hannah Gadsby about "Something Special," their new Netflix special on love, family, and storytelling.

Television Hannah Gadsby on their new Netflix special 'Something Special' Hannah Gadsby on their new Netflix special 'Something Special' Listen · 8:40 8:40 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with comedian Hannah Gadsby about "Something Special," their new Netflix special on love, family, and storytelling. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor