Understanding the ethics rules that Supreme Court justices have to follow NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Gabe Roth, executive director of the non-profit group Fix the Court about ethics rules involving monetary gifts and the Justices on the Supreme Court.

Law Understanding the ethics rules that Supreme Court justices have to follow Understanding the ethics rules that Supreme Court justices have to follow Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Gabe Roth, executive director of the non-profit group Fix the Court about ethics rules involving monetary gifts and the Justices on the Supreme Court. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor