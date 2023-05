A mass shooting at an outlet mall in Dallas left at least 9 dead and 7 injured Nine people, including the gunman, were killed at a mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas Saturday afternoon. At least five other remain hospitalized. Three are in critical condition.

National A mass shooting at an outlet mall in Dallas left at least 9 dead and 7 injured A mass shooting at an outlet mall in Dallas left at least 9 dead and 7 injured Audio will be available later today. Nine people, including the gunman, were killed at a mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas Saturday afternoon. At least five other remain hospitalized. Three are in critical condition. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor