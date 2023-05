What to know about the newest COVID-19 variant NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Dr. Carlos del Rio of Emory University what listeners need to know about the newest COVID-19 variant to reach the United States, Arcturus or XBB.1.16.

Health What to know about the newest COVID-19 variant What to know about the newest COVID-19 variant Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Dr. Carlos del Rio of Emory University what listeners need to know about the newest COVID-19 variant to reach the United States, Arcturus or XBB.1.16. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor