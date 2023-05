California has a plan to address online tutorials that have led to rising auto theft Online tutorials on how to steal Kias and Hyundais are spurring an auto theft epidemic. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to California Attorney General Rob Bonta about what authorities are doing about it.

California has a plan to address online tutorials that have led to rising auto theft California has a plan to address online tutorials that have led to rising auto theft Audio will be available later today. Online tutorials on how to steal Kias and Hyundais are spurring an auto theft epidemic. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to California Attorney General Rob Bonta about what authorities are doing about it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor