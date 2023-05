Rainn Wilson talks about his lifelong spiritual journey As part of the new series "Enlighten Me," NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with the actor Rainn Wilson about how his spiritual identity has evolved through his life.

Religion Rainn Wilson talks about his lifelong spiritual journey Rainn Wilson talks about his lifelong spiritual journey Audio will be available later today. As part of the new series "Enlighten Me," NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with the actor Rainn Wilson about how his spiritual identity has evolved through his life. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor