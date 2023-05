Police in Texas says shooting victims at outlet mall ranged from 5 to 61 years old A gunman killed eight people at the outlet mall in Allen on Saturday — before a police officer killed the shooter. Mourners gathered for a vigil outside the mall on Sunday.

