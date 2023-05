The U.S. must deal with debt ceiling and growing debt level, Rep. Johnson says NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota about the looming debt limit deadline and negotiations to reach a deal before June 1.

Politics The U.S. must deal with debt ceiling and growing debt level, Rep. Johnson says The U.S. must deal with debt ceiling and growing debt level, Rep. Johnson says Listen · 4:56 4:56 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota about the looming debt limit deadline and negotiations to reach a deal before June 1. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor