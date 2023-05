Sudan conflict threatens neighboring countries. We visit the Egypt-Sudan border Fighting continues in Sudan even as talks were to begin in Saudi Arabia between representatives of the warring factions. People continue to flee the conflict and humanitarian needs are growing.

Africa Sudan conflict threatens neighboring countries. We visit the Egypt-Sudan border