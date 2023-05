A new breast pumping law, known as the PUMP Act, is now in effect The recently enacted PUMP Act requires most employers to provide private lactation spaces. NPR's Michel Martin talks to car dealership owner Jonathan Fowler, who embraced the idea several years ago.

A new breast pumping law, known as the PUMP Act, is now in effect Listen · 3:47 3:47 The recently enacted PUMP Act requires most employers to provide private lactation spaces. NPR's Michel Martin talks to car dealership owner Jonathan Fowler, who embraced the idea several years ago.