Because of writers strike, MTV Movie & TV Awards was a different show than planned Drew Barrymore dropped out of hosting the program live after Hollywood writers went on strike. Almost a week in, how has the strike affected what the viewing public sees on TV?

Television Because of writers strike, MTV Movie & TV Awards was a different show than planned Because of writers strike, MTV Movie & TV Awards was a different show than planned Audio will be available later today. Drew Barrymore dropped out of hosting the program live after Hollywood writers went on strike. Almost a week in, how has the strike affected what the viewing public sees on TV? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor