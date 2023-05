California panel calls for billions in reparations for descendants of slaves A task force in California approved recommendations on how the state can apologize to, and compensate, descendants of slavery. The recommendations head to state lawmakers next.

National California panel calls for billions in reparations for descendants of slaves California panel calls for billions in reparations for descendants of slaves Audio will be available later today. A task force in California approved recommendations on how the state can apologize to, and compensate, descendants of slavery. The recommendations head to state lawmakers next. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor