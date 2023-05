Multiple horse deaths before the Kentucky Derby reignites scrutiny about the sport NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Wall Street Journal editor Jim Chairusmi about safety concerns in horse racing after seven horses died last week ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

National Multiple horse deaths before the Kentucky Derby reignites scrutiny about the sport Multiple horse deaths before the Kentucky Derby reignites scrutiny about the sport Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Wall Street Journal editor Jim Chairusmi about safety concerns in horse racing after seven horses died last week ahead of the Kentucky Derby. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor