One Senator's Crusade To Expose CIA/FBI Crimes And Cover-Ups : Fresh Air Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist James Risen tells the story of Senator Frank Church, who exposed crimes and cover-ups of the CIA and the FBI nearly 50 years ago. Risen says the Church hearings, which revealed CIA assassination plots, led to congressional oversight of intelligence agencies. Risen's book is The Last Honest Man.

