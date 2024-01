A 'Practical Guide' For People With Long COVID : Fresh Air An estimated 200 million people worldwide have long COVID. Dave Davies interviews neuro-psychologist James Jackson about the cognitive impairment, social isolation, and mental health issues that the long COVID patient population experiences. His book is Clearing the Fog.



Fresh Air A 'Practical Guide' For People With Long COVID A 'Practical Guide' For People With Long COVID Listen · 45:13 45:13 An estimated 200 million people worldwide have long COVID. Dave Davies interviews neuro-psychologist James Jackson about the cognitive impairment, social isolation, and mental health issues that the long COVID patient population experiences. His book is Clearing the Fog.



Maureen Corrigan reviews the book Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma, by Claire Dederer.