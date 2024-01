Everything But The Girl Singer-Songwriter Tracey Thorn : Fresh Air The married British duo Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt — aka Everything but the Girl — have their first album in 24 years. Ken Tucker reviews Fuse, then we listen back to a 2018 interview with Thorn.



Also, Justin Chang reviews the movie BlackBerry.

Fresh Air Everything But The Girl Singer-Songwriter Tracey Thorn Everything But The Girl Singer-Songwriter Tracey Thorn Listen · 45:49 45:49 The married British duo Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt — aka Everything but the Girl — have their first album in 24 years. Ken Tucker reviews Fuse, then we listen back to a 2018 interview with Thorn.



Also, Justin Chang reviews the movie BlackBerry. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor