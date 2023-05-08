Best Of: Living With Long COVID / How Parking Explains The World : Fresh Air Long COVID leaves millions of people with impaired brain function, and yet the medical establishment has a shortage of answers. Neuropsychologist James Jackson says many people with long COVID find they struggle to remember things, perform basic tasks and solve problems – often leading to a loss of employment, income, and important relationships. Jackson's new book is a practical guide for long COVID patients and their families.



And, it's been 50 years since Al Green released his album Call Me. Ken Tucker reminds us why it's widely considered the singer's greatest.



Also, we'll talk about parking with writer Henry Grabar, author of the new book Paved Paradise. He says he's not anti-car, but it's time to make some changes.

Also, we'll talk about parking with writer Henry Grabar, author of the new book Paved Paradise. He says he's not anti-car, but it's time to make some changes.