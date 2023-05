DOT Secretary Buttigieg wants to hold airlines accountable for delays, cancelations NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about new rules that would compensate airline passengers for flight delays and cancelations.

National DOT Secretary Buttigieg wants to hold airlines accountable for delays, cancelations DOT Secretary Buttigieg wants to hold airlines accountable for delays, cancelations Listen · 6:56 6:56 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about new rules that would compensate airline passengers for flight delays and cancelations.