The hurdles Black immigrants face to drive in the U.S. Black immigrants in Tennessee have a slew of bad options when it comes to transportation and getting a license — and are disproportionately likely to face traffic stops that may lead to deportation.

Race The hurdles Black immigrants face to drive in the U.S. The hurdles Black immigrants face to drive in the U.S. Audio will be available later today. Black immigrants in Tennessee have a slew of bad options when it comes to transportation and getting a license — and are disproportionately likely to face traffic stops that may lead to deportation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor