Top congressional leaders will meet with Biden to talk about the debt limit NPR's A Martínez speaks with Ben LaBolt, White House communications director, about Tuesday afternoon's debt limit talks at the White House between President Biden and congressional leaders.

Politics Top congressional leaders will meet with Biden to talk about the debt limit Top congressional leaders will meet with Biden to talk about the debt limit Listen · 5:09 5:09 NPR's A Martínez speaks with Ben LaBolt, White House communications director, about Tuesday afternoon's debt limit talks at the White House between President Biden and congressional leaders. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor