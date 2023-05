Texas driver who hit a group of asylum-seekers is charged with manslaughter Vigils were held in Brownsville, Texas, for the eight people who were killed Sunday when a driver plowed an SUV into a bus stop across from a migrant center.

National Texas driver who hit a group of asylum-seekers is charged with manslaughter Texas driver who hit a group of asylum-seekers is charged with manslaughter Listen · 2:26 2:26 Vigils were held in Brownsville, Texas, for the eight people who were killed Sunday when a driver plowed an SUV into a bus stop across from a migrant center. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor