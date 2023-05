A single mother and her son are 2 of the hundreds of thousands fleeing Sudan In Sudan's capital Khartoum, Muhjah Khatib survived the first 10 days of fighting between two generals and their armies. Now, she makes her painful exodus to another country.

Africa A single mother and her son are 2 of the hundreds of thousands fleeing Sudan A single mother and her son are 2 of the hundreds of thousands fleeing Sudan Listen · 3:55 3:55 In Sudan's capital Khartoum, Muhjah Khatib survived the first 10 days of fighting between two generals and their armies. Now, she makes her painful exodus to another country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor