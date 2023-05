The USS Enterprise, of 'Star Trek' fame, is now available for virtual tours The ship has been brought to life through a web portal. It explores its different versions throughout time using a 365-degree, 3D model. The models don't include characters, it's just about the ship.

Technology The USS Enterprise, of 'Star Trek' fame, is now available for virtual tours The USS Enterprise, of 'Star Trek' fame, is now available for virtual tours Listen · 0:28 0:28 The ship has been brought to life through a web portal. It explores its different versions throughout time using a 365-degree, 3D model. The models don't include characters, it's just about the ship. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor