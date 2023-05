Rugby game in France had an exciting opener when a bull escaped onto the field One of the team owners runs a meat business and he was showing off bulls and cows as a promotion. In a video you can see the bull dragging a handler across the field and players moving out of the way.

Rugby game in France had an exciting opener when a bull escaped onto the field One of the team owners runs a meat business and he was showing off bulls and cows as a promotion. In a video you can see the bull dragging a handler across the field and players moving out of the way.