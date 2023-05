Focus is on the southern border as a pandemic-era public health law winds down NPR's A Martinez speaks with Fernando García of the Border Network for Human Rights about what's taking place on the U.S.-Mexico border as the Title 42 public health rule is about to an end.

National Focus is on the southern border as a pandemic-era public health law winds down Focus is on the southern border as a pandemic-era public health law winds down Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez speaks with Fernando García of the Border Network for Human Rights about what's taking place on the U.S.-Mexico border as the Title 42 public health rule is about to an end. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor