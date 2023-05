Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is arrested in Islamabad Paramilitary forces smashed into a courthouse in Pakistan's capital Islamabad to detain former Prime Minister Imran Khan, escalating a political crisis that has paralyzed the country for over a year.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is arrested in Islamabad Paramilitary forces smashed into a courthouse in Pakistan's capital Islamabad to detain former Prime Minister Imran Khan, escalating a political crisis that has paralyzed the country for over a year.