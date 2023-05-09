Accessibility links
Dianne Feinstein set to return to Senate after shingles Feinstein, 89, will return to work Tuesday after being away for months to recover from shingles, her office says. She last voted in February, and her absence has spurred calls for her to resign.

Politics

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is set to return to Washington Tuesday following an absence

Enlarge this image

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein talks to a reporter on her way to a vote on Sept. 29, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein talks to a reporter on her way to a vote on Sept. 29, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's office confirms the California Democrat will return to the Senate Tuesday evening after a prolonged absence as she recovered from shingles.

Feinstein, 89, last voted in mid-February, and several Democrats recently called on her to resign before her term is up, including California Rep. Ro Khanna.

Her absence was severely noted in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has set a goal of surpassing the number of federal judges confirmed under former President Trump.

Feinstein requested a temporary replacement on the committee while she recovered, but Senate Republicans blocked Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's effort to do so.

Republicans block effort to replace Feinstein on Judiciary panel

Politics

Republicans block effort to replace Feinstein on Judiciary panel

On the news of Feinstein's return, Schumer said he is "glad that my friend Dianne is back in the Senate and ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work. After talking with her multiple times over the past few weeks, it's clear she's back where she wants to be and ready to deliver for California."