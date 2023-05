Protests erupted in Pakistan after arrest of former prime minister Pakistan's paramilitary forces arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan inside a courthouse in the capital Islamabad on Tuesday. The move escalated political tensions at a time of economic distress.

Pakistan's paramilitary forces arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan inside a courthouse in the capital Islamabad on Tuesday. The move escalated political tensions at a time of economic distress.