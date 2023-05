'Monsoon Wedding' is taking to the stage — a musical a decade in the making Monsoon Wedding came out over 20 years ago. It was an indie darling and huge success. Now it's being made into a musical. It's been a decade in the making, worked on between London, Delhi and Doha.

Theater 'Monsoon Wedding' is taking to the stage — a musical a decade in the making 'Monsoon Wedding' is taking to the stage — a musical a decade in the making Listen · 8:01 8:01 Monsoon Wedding came out over 20 years ago. It was an indie darling and huge success. Now it's being made into a musical. It's been a decade in the making, worked on between London, Delhi and Doha. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor