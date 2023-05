Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse in E. Jean Carroll's civil case A Manhattan federal jury has determined former President Donald Trump is liable for battery and defamation in a civil lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll. Jurors awarded her $5 million.

