'Hotel Cuba' tells an immigrant's story of everyday courage NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Aaron Hamburger, author of Hotel Cuba, a novel is based on the real life immigration story of his grandparents.

Author Interviews 'Hotel Cuba' tells an immigrant's story of everyday courage 'Hotel Cuba' tells an immigrant's story of everyday courage Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Aaron Hamburger, author of Hotel Cuba, a novel is based on the real life immigration story of his grandparents. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor