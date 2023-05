Federal jury finds Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll trial Donald Trump says he plans to appeal a federal jury's decision that found him liable of battery and defamation in a sexual assault case brought by E. Jean Carroll. The jury awarded her $5 million.

