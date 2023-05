The arrest of Imran Khan triggered protests across Pakistan Pakistan's paramilitary forces arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. The move has escalated political tensions at a time of economic distress in the country.

The arrest of Imran Khan triggered protests across Pakistan Pakistan's paramilitary forces arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. The move has escalated political tensions at a time of economic distress in the country.