Fort Hood Army base in Texas is renamed for Hispanic 4-star general Richard Cavazos One of the nation's largest military bases has dropped the name of a Confederate general and is now known as Fort Cavazos, in honor of the Army's first Latino four-star general.

National Fort Hood Army base in Texas is renamed for Hispanic 4-star general Richard Cavazos Fort Hood Army base in Texas is renamed for Hispanic 4-star general Richard Cavazos Listen · 2:39 2:39 One of the nation's largest military bases has dropped the name of a Confederate general and is now known as Fort Cavazos, in honor of the Army's first Latino four-star general. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor