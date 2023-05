Latest inflation information comes as the Fed rethinks its aggressive rate hikes The Labor Department reports Wednesday on consumer prices for April. Inflation has cooled from a four-decade high last summer, but prices are still climbing too fast for comfort.

Business Latest inflation information comes as the Fed rethinks its aggressive rate hikes Latest inflation information comes as the Fed rethinks its aggressive rate hikes Listen · 3:45 3:45 The Labor Department reports Wednesday on consumer prices for April. Inflation has cooled from a four-decade high last summer, but prices are still climbing too fast for comfort. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor