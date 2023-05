Texas House panel votes to raise the minimum age to buy AR-15-style rifles Families of Uvalde shooting victims plan to keep fighting to advance a bill raising the minimum age to buy assault-style weapons. But in Texas, a committee vote may be as far as gun control can go.

National Texas House panel votes to raise the minimum age to buy AR-15-style rifles Texas House panel votes to raise the minimum age to buy AR-15-style rifles Listen · 3:39 3:39 Families of Uvalde shooting victims plan to keep fighting to advance a bill raising the minimum age to buy assault-style weapons. But in Texas, a committee vote may be as far as gun control can go. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor