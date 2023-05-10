Best in show at Westminster: Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen

The 6-year-old PBGV bested six other finalists and made history — it was the first win for that breed. PBGVs belong to the hound group, and are known for their rabbit-hunting abilities.

Buddy Holly made history. The dog named after the rock 'n' roll legend is - give me a second here - a petit basset griffon Vendeen. That's PBGV for short. And Buddy Holly is the first PBGV to win the best in show at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Winston the Frenchie was a crowd favorite and was expected to come out as top dog, but Buddy prevailed. He's a rock star.

