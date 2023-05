Best in show at Westminster: Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen The 6-year-old PBGV bested six other finalists and made history — it was the first win for that breed. PBGVs belong to the hound group, and are known for their rabbit-hunting abilities.

