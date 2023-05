Mexico was my favorite country out of all 14 I went through, teen cyclist says NPR's A Martínez talks to Liam Garner, a teen who's heading home to California after cycling from Alaska to Argentina.

National Mexico was my favorite country out of all 14 I went through, teen cyclist says Mexico was my favorite country out of all 14 I went through, teen cyclist says Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martínez talks to Liam Garner, a teen who's heading home to California after cycling from Alaska to Argentina. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor