The Rise Of The AR-15

The AR-15 is the best-selling rifle in America.

According to polling by The Washington Post and Ipsos, about 1 in 20 adults, or roughly 16 million people in the U.S., own an AR-15.

It's been used in 10 of the 17 most deadly mass shootings in the United States since 2012. And while they weren't initially designed for civilian use, they've become a powerful symbol for pro-gun advocates.

What is the history behind the AR-15? How did it become so popular and what is its cultural legacy on the gun law debate?

Professor at Stanford Law School John Donahue, The Washington Post's Silvia Foster-Frau, and The Trace's Jennifer Mascia join us for the conversation.

