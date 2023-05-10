Accessibility links
The Rise Of The AR-15 : 1A The AR-15 is the best-selling rifle in America.

According to polling by The Washington Post and Ipsos, about 1 in 20 adults, or roughly 16 million people in the U.S., own an AR-15.

It's been used in 10 of the 17 most deadly mass shootings in the United States since 2012. And while they weren't initially designed for civilian use, they've become a powerful symbol for pro-gun advocates.

We get into the rise and history of the AR-15, and how its cultural legacy impacts the gun law debate.

The Rise Of The AR-15

The Rise Of The AR-15

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

What is the history behind the AR-15? How did it become so popular and what is its cultural legacy on the gun law debate?

Professor at Stanford Law School John Donahue, The Washington Post's Silvia Foster-Frau, and The Trace's Jennifer Mascia join us for the conversation.

