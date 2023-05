Ukraine's Eurovision song entry showcases how cultural identity can evolve As Ukraine co-hosts the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, it's showcasing a song inspired by a famous last stand. It will be performed by a duo intended to promote an inclusive Ukrainian identity.

Europe Ukraine's Eurovision song entry showcases how cultural identity can evolve Ukraine's Eurovision song entry showcases how cultural identity can evolve Listen · 4:30 4:30 As Ukraine co-hosts the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, it's showcasing a song inspired by a famous last stand. It will be performed by a duo intended to promote an inclusive Ukrainian identity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor