A rupture that hospitalized 45 people raised questions about CO2 pipelines' safety Across the U.S., companies are building carbon dioxide pipelines as a possible climate solution. But after a Mississippi pipeline rupture hospitalized dozens, there are questions about their safety.

Climate A rupture that hospitalized 45 people raised questions about CO2 pipelines' safety A rupture that hospitalized 45 people raised questions about CO2 pipelines' safety Listen · 7:03 7:03 Across the U.S., companies are building carbon dioxide pipelines as a possible climate solution. But after a Mississippi pipeline rupture hospitalized dozens, there are questions about their safety. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor