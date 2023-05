The lost Jeopardy tapes: the 40-year mystery behind an enigmatic champion NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with The Ringer staff writer Claire McNear about the 40-year-long mystery behind one of Jeopardy's most enigmatic champions.

Television The lost Jeopardy tapes: the 40-year mystery behind an enigmatic champion The lost Jeopardy tapes: the 40-year mystery behind an enigmatic champion Listen · 4:18 4:18 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with The Ringer staff writer Claire McNear about the 40-year-long mystery behind one of Jeopardy's most enigmatic champions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor