Gabrielle Dennis on working at Six Flags and giving audiences existential crises

Plenty of people are triple-threats, but Gabrielle Dennis is at least a quadruple threat. An actor/singer/dancer/comedian/literally everything else, who's one of the stars of A Black Lady Sketch Show. She's now a lead on Apple TV+'s The Big Door Prize, a show about a box that tells you your true potential. For Gabrielle, it'd probably just say, "Damn! Just keep doing what you're doing!"