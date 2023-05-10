Accessibility links
Gabrielle Dennis on working at Six Flags and giving audiences existential crises : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! On this week's show, The Big Door Prize's Gabrielle Dennis joins panelists Paula Poundstone, Alonzo Bodden, and Adam Felber to talk about living to your full potential and the job at Six Flags that everyone else is jealous of.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Gabrielle Dennis attends 2019 Wanderluxxe Pre-Emmy Diversity Luncheon at Craig's Restaurant on September 21, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Plenty of people are triple-threats, but Gabrielle Dennis is at least a quadruple threat. An actor/singer/dancer/comedian/literally everything else, who's one of the stars of A Black Lady Sketch Show. She's now a lead on Apple TV+'s The Big Door Prize, a show about a box that tells you your true potential. For Gabrielle, it'd probably just say, "Damn! Just keep doing what you're doing!"