Ohio Republicans OK plan to make it harder to pass constitutional amendments With an abortion rights amendment possibly going before Ohio voters in November, Republican lawmakers push ahead with a plan to make it harder to amend the state's constitution.

National Ohio Republicans OK plan to make it harder to pass constitutional amendments Ohio Republicans OK plan to make it harder to pass constitutional amendments Listen · 3:59 3:59 With an abortion rights amendment possibly going before Ohio voters in November, Republican lawmakers push ahead with a plan to make it harder to amend the state's constitution. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor