Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed a year ago NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Robert Mahoney of the Committee to Protect Journalists, which released a new report showing the faces of 20 journalists killed by Israeli military fire since 2001.

Middle East Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed a year ago Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed a year ago Listen · 3:47 3:47 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Robert Mahoney of the Committee to Protect Journalists, which released a new report showing the faces of 20 journalists killed by Israeli military fire since 2001. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor