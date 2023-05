Phoenix is clearing the city's biggest homeless encampment The city is clearing the encampment, known as The Zone, to comply with a court order. Another legal ruling says the city must provide somewhere for unsheltered people to go.

National Phoenix is clearing the city's biggest homeless encampment Phoenix is clearing the city's biggest homeless encampment Audio will be available later today. The city is clearing the encampment, known as The Zone, to comply with a court order. Another legal ruling says the city must provide somewhere for unsheltered people to go. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor